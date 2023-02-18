scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the Union Health Minister to implement the recommendations of the Group of Ministers constituted under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue of selling drugs online about more than two years ago.

The CAIT in a communication on Friday has also urged Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to put the recommendation in public domain. It is believed that the GoM has recommended a ban on the sale of drugs online, said the CAIT.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal demanded Mandaviya to take immediate cognizance of the issue and protect large number of chemists from the onslaught of online pharmacy companies who are conducting their business activities in utter violation of the standing provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act and Rules thereof.

The trade leaders have drawn his attention towards show-cause notices sent by the Drug Controller General (India) to over 20 companies in relation to their alleged illegal operation in violation of the order of the Delhi High Court.

CAIT further said that it is important to note that in a sector that has such a direct impact on consumer health and safety, it is unimaginable that an unlicensed operator can be permitted to operate without any responsibility.

“We submit that while use of technology should not be stopped as it has many advantages, sales can only be made by licensed players in compliance with law. Our own members are adopting technology and using digital signatures, e-invoice, processing orders through WhatsApp, their website or mobile application, etc. However, this is only done by entities that have valid licenses issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules and after due verification of prescription by registered pharmacists. They have end-to-end control from sale to dispensing of medicines which allows affixing clear responsibility,” it said.

Both the leaders said that online sale of medicine is being conducted by e-commerce intermediaries, and e-pharmacy marketplaces that do not possess licenses (and in some cases cannot possess licenses as they are foreign companies which would violate the FDI policy) are illegal.

“Companies such as Amazon and Flipkart among many others, are claiming intermediary protection and making sale of medicines without license and without responsibility, which is factually wrong and is being used as a tool to skip from their liability. Therefore, it is important that action according to applicable law must be taken immediately without any further loss of time,” said CAIT.

According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules, a license is required for exhibition of medicines, sale, stocking as well as distribution. E-pharmacy marketplace platforms exhibit medicines on their websites as well as in some cases stock them at their warehouse. This is illegal and punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

–IANS

kvm/dpb

Previous article
Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director
This May Also Interest You
News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US