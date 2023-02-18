scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

By News Bureau

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has been ailing for a few months and was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday for further treatment, is progressing well, as per his family.

Suffering from throat cancer, Chandy has started immunotherapy for it and his relatives have said he has started responding to the treatment.

He has been advised discharge from the hospital and the family has decided to remain in Bengaluru and will move out to a private home.

He will have to return to the hospital for the second round of treatment after two weeks.

The former Chief Minister was not keeping well since 2019 and had undergone laser surgery for a throat ailment at a hospital in Germany.

He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru last year but had returned back to Thiruvananthapuram on January 1 and was supposed to return after some days, but failed to do so, leading to confusion.

And when this became an issue after his younger brother and 41 others wrote to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concerns, things started to move and a special team of government medical professionals was constituted.

Soon he was taken to a private hospital and it was found out that he was suffering from pneumonia.

After a few days of treatment, Chandy’s health condition improved and on Sunday he was taken on a chartered flight to Bengaluru.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US