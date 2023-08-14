scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Oxygen therapy can save kids in hypoxic conditions: experts

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) If a child shows symptoms of rapid and shallow breathing, restlessness, headache, bluish lips, increased heart rate, coughing and stridor (a high-pitched, whistling sound heard while breathing) it could be signs of pneumonia, asthma or heart disease and swift action is crucial to prevent complications.

Experts in the field of medicine have underlined the importance of ‘oxygen therapy for the management of hypoxic conditions (lack of oxygen) among children under five years.

Director general, medical and health, Dr Renu Srivastava Verma said: “Today, our oxygen infrastructure is strong and self-sufficient. While we no longer worry about availability, responsible usage is crucial.”

She said to protect children from these dangers, it was necessary to train doctors and paramedical staff, so that oxygen therapy can be given after assessing the health of the child and thus reduce chances of death.

She also provided information about the various sources and equipment used for oxygen delivery and monitoring.

Head of paediatrics at Dufferin Hospital, Dr Salman Khan said timely recognition was necessary, and oxygen therapy in the right quantity and time could bring early relief for kids.

Early diagnosis key to tackle viral hepatitis, the doctors said.

–IANS

amita/ksk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
5th T20I: Shepherd, King, Pooran shine as West Indies seal series 3-2 with 8-wicket win in series decider
Next article
Musk calls Zuckerberg 'chicken' amid cage fight remarks
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk calls Zuckerberg 'chicken' amid cage fight remarks

Sports

5th T20I: Shepherd, King, Pooran shine as West Indies seal series 3-2 with 8-wicket win in series decider

Sports

Football: Spanish striker Diego Costa joins Brazilian club Botafogo

Sports

Basketball: India score two wins in Olympic Pre-qualifier Asia Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Over 8 lakh operations performed under 'cataract blindness-free Gujarat' campaign

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Holders Gulbarga Mystics register easy six-wicket win against Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

5th T20I: Suryakumar hits 61; Shepherd's four-fer helps West Indies restrict India to 165/9

Technology

Elon Musk ready to fight at Mark Zuckerberg’s home, Meta founder says ‘it’s time to move on’

Sports

Football: Real Madrid's Militao set to miss season with damaged knee ligament

Sports

Ministry funds 34 Indian shooters for ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku

Review

Web Series Review | Made in Heaven 2 | A compelling watch

Sports

Happy with my scores, hope to use learnings from this tour next time, says Shubman Gill

News

Rajinikanth visits Badrinath to celebrate 'Jailer' crossing Rs 200 cr mark

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with GGSIP University

Sports

Football: Paris Saint-Germain reinstate Kylian Mbappe with first team after fruitful talks

News

Joe Manganiello seen sans wedding ring post split with Sofia Vergara

Sports

5th T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against West Indies in decider

News

Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US