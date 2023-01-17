scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday invited all stakeholders to look at his country as a land of opportunities and take advantage of these by partnering with it, adding that this endeavour would lead towards making India and world a healthier place.

“We are working towards augmenting health infrastructure and have initiated multiple schemes to strengthen health systems and improve health service delivery with focus on quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services,” he said while participating in Health & Healthcare Community Dinner organised by World Economic Forum (WEF) at its meet in Switzerland’s Davos.

He reiterated the vision of India of according the topmost priority to healthcare as seva (service).

“Be it launch of the world’s biggest government funded health assurance scheme, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana covering approximately 500 million people or establishment of 150,000 Health & Wellness Centres, we have put the vision of ‘Antyodaya’, that is, ‘Rise of the last person’ into action in healthcare and a key facet of ensuring Universal Health Coverage,” he added.

Lauding India contribution in pharmaceutical sector, the Health Minister said: “India has highest number of USFDA manufacturing plants outside US, besides being a world leader in generic medicines. It has emerged as a hub for R&D activities and is one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services. To create an enabling framework for providing health services to world at large, the government is institutionalising medical tourism through a soon to be launched Heal in India initiative.”

Mandaviya is attending multiple sessions in the ongoing World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. In the series of such sessions, he also participated in the bilateral meeting with German Federal Health Minister, Karl Wilhelm Lauterbach where he lauded the co-operation shown by the German counterparts and was hopeful of continuing and strengthening this co-operation in future as well.

–IANS

avr/vd

Previous article
India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)
Next article
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

Sports

Australian Open: Fritz, Rune and Zverev progress to second round with contrasting wins

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US