scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Amid rising cases of coronavirus across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and the preparedness of public health response to Covid-19 and influenza.

During the meeting, he advised precaution and maintenance of vigilance, and also emphasised on the need to enhance lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

PM Modi also called for ramping up of genome sequencing.

The Prime Minister also directed the Health Ministry officials to conduct mock drills in hospitals to ensure preparedness.

He underlined the fact that Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on a regular basis.

Modi advised continuance of focus on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhancing Lab Surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.

He urged maintenance of hygiene standards and Covid appropriate behaviour.

In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed that India has been witnessing a slight rise in new cases with average daily cases reported as 888 and weekly positivity reported as 0.98 per cent in the week ending March 22, 2023.

However, 1.08 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally during the same week.

The action taken on the directions given by the Prime Minister during the last Covid-19 review held on December 22, 2022 were also discussed.

The Prime Minister was told that the availability and prices of 20 main Covid drugs, 12 other drugs, eight buffer drugs and one influenza drug are being monitored.

The meeting was attended by P.K. Mishra, principal secretary to the PM, V.K. Paul, member (Health) Niti Aayog, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, health secretary, director general of ICMR and other senior officials.

–IANS

ans/pgh

Previous article
Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis
Next article
Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

Health & Lifestyle

Female genital tuberculosis needs timely intervention: Experts

Sports

3rd ODI: I loved the one against Alex Carey, says Kuldeep Yadav after picking three-fer against Australia

Sports

National Para Table Tennis: Bharati, Poonam, Pragati, Prachi emerge women's champions

Sports

3rd ODI: Hardik, Kuldeep take three wickets each as lower order batters carry Australia to 269

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US