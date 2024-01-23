New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) If you’re dealing with cervical cancer, it’s important to know that the disease often starts slowly, with changes in cervix cells called dysplasia. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus or womb. The cervix connects the uterus to the vagina. Cervical cancer typically develops slowly over many years and often begins with the presence of pre-cancerous changes, known as dysplasia, in the cells on the cervix.

The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with certain types of the human papillomavirus (HPV). One of the most effective preventive measures against cervical cancer is vaccination. The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, given in early adolescence, protects against the most common types of HPV, which is a leading cause of cervical cancer. Encouraging vaccination for both boys and girls is vital in creating herd immunity and reducing the overall prevalence of HPV.

Cervical cancer is a major health concern worldwide, affecting women of all ages. However, the good news is that many cases of cervical cancer are preventable through a combination of vaccination, regular screenings, and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Here we will know the role that lifestyle choices and healthy habits play in preventing cervical cancer.

Regular Screenings: Early Detection Saves Lives

Regular cervical screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, are essential for the early detection of abnormalities that may lead to cervical cancer. These screenings can identify precancerous changes in the cervix, allowing for prompt intervention and treatment. Women should adhere to the recommended screening schedules, ensuring that any potential issues are detected early when they are most treatable.

Adopting a Healthy Diet

A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contributes significantly to overall health and may reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Antioxidants and vitamins found in these foods support the body’s immune system, helping it fight off infections, including those caused by HPV. Additionally, maintaining a healthy weight through proper diet and regular exercise is linked to a lower risk of developing cervical cancer.

Tobacco Cessation: A Crucial Step

Tobacco use is a known risk factor for cervical cancer. Smoking not only weakens the immune system but also increases the likelihood of persistent HPV infection. Women who smoke are more likely to develop cervical cancer than non-smokers. Quitting smoking is a crucial step towards reducing the risk of cervical cancer and improving overall health.

Safe Sex Practices: Protecting Against HPV

Practicing safe sex is an important aspect of cervical cancer prevention. HPV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact, and using barrier methods, such as condoms, can reduce the risk of infection. Open communication with sexual partners about sexual health and getting regular screenings are integral components of a comprehensive preventive strategy.

Stress Management: Supporting Immune Function

Chronic stress can weaken the immune system, making the body more susceptible to infections, including HPV. Adopting stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, and mindfulness can contribute to overall well-being and support the body’s ability to fend off infections.

Preventing cervical cancer requires a multifaceted approach that includes vaccination, regular screenings, and the adoption of healthy lifestyle choices. By making informed decisions about one’s health, women can significantly reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Empowering individuals with knowledge about these preventive measures is essential in the ongoing effort to combat cervical cancer and improve women’s overall well-being.

(Dr. Kalpana Kothari is a Chief-Gynaec Oncology Department, Senior Consultant- Robotic Surgery and HIPEC Surgeon at HCG Cancer)

