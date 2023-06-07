scorecardresearch
Punjab CM dedicates 35th mother and childcare centre

By Agency News Desk

Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) In a step aimed at imparting quality health services to people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated the 35th mother and childcare centre within a year.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he envisioned that this newly constructed hospital at a cost of Rs 8 crore will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and newly born.

Mann said the move is aimed to ensure that people get quality health services in these hospitals. So far 35 hospitals have been dedicated out of total 45 to the people in the last one year, adding more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

The Chief Minister said after assuming the charge of office his government has laid major thrust on power, employment, education and health sectors.

He said complete transformation has taken place in these sectors during the last one year. No stone will be left unturned for making Punjab a frontrunner state in these sectors, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said with the active support and cooperation of people the government has taken several pro-people initiatives. He said his government is providing 600 units of free electricity to the people in every cycle, adding for the first time more than 88 per cent of the households have received zero electricity bill.

Mann asserted this has benefitted the residents of the state in a big way by reducing the burden on their pockets.

The Chief Minister said 584 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people, adding 75-100 more clinics will be dedicated to the people in coming days.

–IANS

vg/vd

Agency News Desk
