Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

By News Bureau

Chandigarh, Jan 23 (IANS) With an aim to provide free and top-class treatment to people of Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics (Mohalla Clinics) to the people on January 27.

Earlier, he had inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi clinics built in the first phase on August 15. Now after the completion of 400 new clinics, the total number of Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab will be 500.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Health Minister Balbir Singh said the inauguration program would be held in Amritsar on January 27. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the clinics, while AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the programme as the chief guest.

Cheema told the media it is a matter of great pride that the health revolution has started in Punjab within just a year of formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Before the elections, Kejriwal had given a guarantee to the people of Punjab that to provide free treatment, Mohalla Clinics would be set up in Punjab if the government was formed.

“Now our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is fulfilling all his promises and working assiduously to fulfill his dream of making the state again as Rangla Punjab,” he said.

Balbir Singh mentioned the successes of Aam Aadmi Clinic and said that till now more than one million people have taken advantage of Aam Aadmi Clinics and over three lakh people were examined at free of cost. Also, medicines were also given free of cost to the people.

He said the first priority of the AAP government is to ensure that people of Punjab gets free education and best quality treatment in the state. “When the children of common people will get free education, free treatment, free medicines and free health check-up, they will save a lot of money. They will use this money for their daily needs. This will raise the standard of living of the common people and the society will progress in true sense,” he added.

