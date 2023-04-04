scorecardresearch
Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

By News Bureau

Jaipur, April 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested Covid positive on Tuesday.

Both leaders shared the news themselves from their Twitter handles.

Gehlot said: “In the last few days, the cases of Covid have increased across the country. I myself have been infected with Covid with mild symptoms. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you take care and follow the Covid protocol”.

Raje said: “My report has come positive in COVID test. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions.”

Both leaders have beeb quite active since the last few days.

While Gehlot has been meeting people from across the state during Jan Sunwai and other programmes, Raje too was present at the BJP core committee meeting on Sunday when the new Leader of Opposition was announced.

In fact, veteran senior leaders like Arun Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satish Poonia, and Rajendra Rathore were present on the occasion.

–IANS

arc/vd

