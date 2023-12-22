Sunday, December 24, 2023
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Rajasthan to set up dedicated team for Covid management

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secreary of Medical and Health, Shubhra Singh, has ordered setting up a State Covid Management Team

By Agency News Desk
Rajasthan to set up dedicated team for Covid management
Rajasthan to set up dedicated team for Covid management _pic courtesy news agency

Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) Rajasthan Additional Chief Secreary of Medical and Health, Shubhra Singh, has ordered setting up a State Covid Management Team amid the fresh coronavirus scare triggered by the new variant JN.1, an official said on Friday, adding the state has recorded one death and five positive cases in the last two days.

Shubhra Singh said that keeping in view the increase in the number of Covid cases in other states including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, a dedicated team has been formed for Covid management in the state.

Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate has been appointed as the Nodal Officer of the State Covid Management Committee.

The other members of the committee include — Managing Director, Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited, Anupama Jorwal; Director of Public Health Ravi Prakash Mathur; Joint Chief Executive Officer of Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, Gaurav Saini, among others.

This committee will carry out necessary activities in the state for prevention and control of Covid-19.

–IANS

arc/pgh

Previous article
WhatsApp's new feature lets you share music audio during video call
Next article
85th Senior National Badminton: Shriyanshi stun defending champ Anupama to enter quarters
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.