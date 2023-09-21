Rajkot's heart health crisis: Three under age 45 succumb to heart attacks

Rajkot, Sep 21 (IANS) Heart attacks have claimed the lives of three individuals, all under the age of 45 in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Among the victims was Kishan Dhabalia, a 26-year-old cashier employed at HDFC Bank.

Kishan was abruptly struck by severe chest pain and rushed to the Rajkot Civil Hospital where he met with cardiac arrest. Kishan was the sole earning member of his family.

All three heart attack took place on Wednesday.

Rajendrasinh Vala, a 40-year-old father of two young girls and an employee at a private firm, complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a private clinic. Vala’s condition deteriorated rapidly, necessitating his transfer to the Rajkot Civil Hospital. He too fell victim to a cardiac arrest.

Adding to the somber toll, Mahendra Parmar, aged 41 and reportedly in good health with no prior medical concerns, suffered a sudden heart attack.

Mahendra, the second of four siblings, was found unconscious after complaining of severe chest pain. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not overcome the devastating cardiac event.

–IANS

janvi/prw