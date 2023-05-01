scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Revamped Avadh gallery to be tech driven

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) The Avadh gallery at the State Museum, housed in Lucknow Zoo campus, is being revamped, to provide people with a better insight into the rich culture and heritage of the region.

The renovated gallery, which will reopen in June, will be technology driven and is being renovated and redesigned by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad with an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

The gallery was established 50 years ago with the objective of making make people aware of Avadh’s culture and showcases 120 objects in two halls.

The exhibits include clothes with chikan and zari embroidery worn during the Nawabi era, bidri metal work and objects made of ivory and clay.

Museum director Anand Kumar Singh said: “Both the halls of the gallery will be technology driven and will have audio visual presentations informing people about the exhibits and their history and relevance.”

Besides the addition of new exhibits, old and worn-out ones will be replaced.

Visitors will be provided with mobile tablets fed with all information related to exhibits. These tablets will serve as digital guides as a person will be able to easily access the information about specific exhibits on display while taking the tour of the gallery.

New items to be added in the gallery include paintings of the Nawabi era, dioramas of monuments, musical instruments and sculptures that will inform the visitor in detail about the history and rich culture and heritage of the Avadh region that included Lucknow and Ayodhya apart from other places.

At the entrance, people will get information about the history and geography of the Avadh province.

Soon after entering the first hall, a visitor will find a portrait of Lord Ram and information about his rule followed by a section displaying the clothing items of the Nawabi era, metalwork and pottery etc and a diorama of Rumi Darwaza.

The entrance of the second hall has been designed to appear as Lakhi Gate. Once inside the hall, one will find showcases with musical instruments of the Nawabi era on display followed by a section which will depict Nawabi court scene with the help of life size sculptures.

The woodwork and designer carvings on doors and jharokhas of the Nawabi era will also be on display.

At the end of the gallery, visitors will get information about the 1857 War of Independence in Awadh which will be displayed through infographics on posters and archival documents.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures
Next article
Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'
This May Also Interest You
News

MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

News

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

Sports

IPL 2023: Tim David showed he can be Pollard's replacement for MI, says Manjrekar

Technology

Hype launches generative AI-powered e-commerce SaaS

Technology

IIT Guwahati's new method helps produce sustainable green hydrogen fuel

Sports

Aditi Ashok finishes Tied-2 at LA Championship, achieves career-best finish on LPGA Tour

Technology

Demand for AI jobs up 11% in India amid talent scarcity

Health & Lifestyle

TN to probe alleged deaths caused by dentist

Technology

Hackers selling new malware on Telegram that targets macOS users

Health & Lifestyle

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Mahima Makwana ticks 1 item off her bucket list with Maldives vacay

Sports

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the next superstars of Indian cricket, says Robin Uthappa

News

David Arquette says he felt inferior during his marriage with Courteney Cox

News

Hrithik Roshan dancing at wedding on his tracks ‘Ghungroo’, ‘Bang Bang’ goes viral

Technology

New ML tool by IIT Madras team to detect brain, spinal cord tumour

News

Rajamouli reacts after Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus Valley civilisation

News

Karan Johar wakes up and chooses violence in cryptic post about ‘punctuality’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US