scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

By News Bureau

Tokyo, Feb 18 (IANS) A team of Japanese researchers has discovered new antioxidants in chicken, pork and beef that may help in relieving fatigue and preventing dementia.

Imidazole dipeptides (IDPs), which are abundant in meat and fish, are substances produced in the bodies of various animals, including humans.

However, the physiological mechanism by which IDPs exhibit these activities had not been determined previously.

A research team led by Professor Hideshi Ihara from the Osaka Metropolitan University was the first to discover 2-oxo-imidazole-containing dipeptides (2-oxo-IDPs) — which have one more oxygen atom than normal IDPs.

They found that they are the most common variety of IDP derivatives in the body.

The researchers also found that they have remarkably high antioxidant activity, according to the findings published in the journal Antioxidants.

“We hope that this research method, which enables advanced analysis of 2-oxo-IDPs, will be applied not only to basic biology but also to medicine, agriculture and pharmacy, where it will help improve people’s health and prevent diseases,” said Ihara.

In the study, the researchers established a method for selective and highly sensitive detection of five types of 2-oxo-IDPs using mass spectrometry.

Using this method, they revealed for the first time that beef, pork, chicken and other meat contain antioxidants, not only IDPs but a variety of different 2-oxo-IDPs.

–IANS

na/khz/

Previous article
Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens
Next article
OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens

Health & Lifestyle

Over 33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Health & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US