SGPGIMS to get new perioperative medicine department

Lucknow (UP), Oct 8 (IANS) The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is set to establish a new subspeciality of perioperative medicine which will be carved out of the department of anaesthesiology and intensive care.

The speciality has been approved by the National Medical Commission.

“Perioperative medicine is a rapidly growing field that is essential for providing safe and effective surgical care. This new department will help us improve the outcomes of surgery for patients. It will also help in reducing the cost of care,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio.

SGPGIMS director Prof RK Dhiman expressed happiness over the lead taken by SGPGIMS.

“This is a significant step forward for SGPGIMS. We are committed to providing our patients with the best possible care,” he said.

Explaining perioperative medicine, head of anaesthesiology, Prof SP Ambesh said: “Many patients, in need of surgical procedures, often suffer from multiple medical problems like poorly controlled blood pressure, heart and lung complications which need to be managed well. Such patients often have to go from one speciality to another for treatment and wait for surgery for a long time. The new department offers hope to them.”

In the new department, patients of multiple complications will be admitted under the care of a perioperative physician,” he said.

The new department will be headed by Prof RK Dhiman.

“Experienced doctors and nurses who are specialized in perioperative care, assessment and preparation, intraoperative monitoring and care and postoperative rehabilitation will help us provide patients with the highest quality of care,” said Prof Dhiman.

