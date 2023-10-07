scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Singapore hit by fresh Covid wave, more people expected to fall sick: Report

By Agency News Desk

Singapore, Oct 7 (IANS) Singapore is seeing a fresh Covid-19 infection wave, with estimated daily cases rising from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 in the past two weeks, according to a media report.

The new rise in infection numbers are due to the EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3 variants — descendants of the XBB Omicron variant. Together, they account for more than 75 per cent of cases now.

“This is the second Covid-19 infection wave we have encountered this year. Like for the last wave, which occurred from March to April, there are no plans to impose any social restrictions,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was quoted as saying by Strait Times.

“We will treat this as an endemic disease and live with it. After all, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new variants are more likely to lead to severe illnesses compared to the previous variants, and all indications showed that current vaccines continue to work well in protecting us from severe illnesses if we’re infected by these new variants,” he added.

While vaccinations plus infection can offer maximum protection, however, that protection can wane around the 12-month interval, the minister said.

Noting that “we should expect more people to fall sick” and thus cause an increase in hospitalisation, he advised seniors aged 60 and above, or those who are medically vulnerable, to keep their vaccination up to date.

Meanwhile, the Health Sciences Authority has given full approval to Paxlovid, an oral antiviral drug for treating Covid-19, for use in Singapore from October, the report said.

The tablet is for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in adult patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

–IANS

rvt/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
20 years after ‘Mean Girls’, Amanda Seyfried, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert reunite for new project
Next article
Angus Cloud final production ‘Your Lucky Day’ unveils trailer paying tribute to 'Euphoria' actor
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US