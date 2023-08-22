scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Space study reveals bone marrow fat may replenish depleted red blood cells, rebuild bone

By Agency News Desk

Toronto, Aug 22 (IANS) A study of 14 astronauts suggests that while space travel depletes red blood cells and bone, the body can eventually replenish
them back on Earth with the help of fat stored in the bone marrow, a find that could improve health in space as well as on Earth.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, has important implications for health in space and on Earth.

“We found that astronauts had significantly less fat in their bone marrow about a month after returning to Earth,” said senior study author Dr Guy Trudel, a rehabilitation physician and researcher at The Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.

“We think the body is using this fat to help replace red blood cells and rebuild bone that has been lost during space travel,” Trudel added.

The new study involved MRI scans of the astronauts’ bone marrow at multiple time points before and after a six-month mission at the International Space

Station (ISS).

The researchers found a 4.2 per cent decrease in bone marrow fat about a month after returning to Earth.

This gradually returned to normal levels and was closely associated with increased production of red blood cells and restoration of bone.

“Since red blood cells are made in the bone marrow and bone cells surround the bone marrow, it makes sense that the body would use up the local bone

marrow fat as a source of energy to fuel red blood cell and bone production,” said Dr Trudel. “We look forward to investigating this further in various clinical conditions on Earth.”

The research also suggests that younger astronauts may have an increased ability to harness the energy from bone marrow fat, and that female astronauts’ bone marrow fat increased more than expected after a year.

“I’m hopeful that this research will help people recover from immobility on Earth as well as in space,” said Dr Trudel.

–IANS

na/uk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
99% of Indian B2B SaaS firms embrace DeepTech innovations: Report
Next article
Stuck in HP landslide, Rakesh Bedi breaks finger while moving boulder
This May Also Interest You
News

Stuck in HP landslide, Rakesh Bedi breaks finger while moving boulder

Technology

99% of Indian B2B SaaS firms embrace DeepTech innovations: Report

News

Are the Bangles in ‘The Marvels’ the new Infinity Stone of the MCU?

News

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar expressing his wish to watch ‘Emergency’ with new set of allegations

News

Sushmita Sen: It was a big shock that they brought me this!!

News

Anvesha Vij reveals Yami Gautam gave her cues during court sequence in 'OMG 2'

Sports

Increasing quality of broadcasting has always been AIFF's endeavour: Shaji Prabhakaran

News

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the wokest actors of our country. Will you agree?

News

Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday set gram on fire in bikini photos from Ibiza vacation

News

'Golda' director says former Israeli PM didn't have vision for peace

News

Rohit Chandel: I'm single post breakup, focusing on my career

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares BTS pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia from the sets of ‘Aakhri Sach’

Sports

It’s not a compulsion to have three left-handers, says Gautam Gambhir on left-right hander debate

Technology

Japan's Seiko suffers data breach, BlackCat takes responsibility

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes Jaipur Patriots as newest franchise

News

Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover designed by his son Adonis

News

Yami Gautam says actor's work speaks for itself

News

Anupam Kher: 'I remember dialogues when there are emotions involved in it'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US