Surily G’s return to the runway

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) After a decade, designer Surily Goel took to the runway with her newest collection ISLA. Working hand in hand with Samira Habitat and PEAKLIFE, the collection was unveiled at the Mandwa Jetty (Alibaug) that was turned into a runway. Having just celebrated her 20th year in the industry last year, this step is again in sync with giving her label new life into the ever changing landscape of fashion.

The designer’s close ties with the fashion veterans of the industry was clearly on display at the event with attendees like Pragya Kapoor, Seema Khan, Mozez Singh and Vasuki Sunkavalli. While these fashion big wigs stood in full support of the show, the ever so effervescent showstopper Shanaya Kapoor instilled a breath of fresh air and further supported the designer’s eyesight towards the future.

Dive into the allure of the seaside with the latest collection, Isla. Inspired by the sun-kissed shores and the rhythmic dance of the waves, a passport to a world of flowy, luxurious, bohemian fashion.

Isla captures the essence of these mesmerizing moments, translating them into a color palette of coral pinks, ivory whites and turquoise blues that evoke the magic of coastal evenings.

Adorning each piece in the collection are exquisite embellishments that mirror the treasures of the ocean. Diamonds, pearls, lace and crochet come together to infuse a touch of glamour, elevating the collection to new heights of sophistication. Each embellishment tells a story, reminiscent of the treasures washed ashore by the gentle caress of the tides. These delicate adornments are a tribute to the craftsmanship inspired by seaside traditions, blending seamlessly with the free-spirited vibe of boho glamour.

Perfect for destination weddings and romantic getaways, every piece is a poetic celebration of the ocean’s embrace and the boundless freedom of the beach.

