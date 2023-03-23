scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Tanzania records 60 cases of cholera in four regions

By News Bureau

Dar Es Salaam, March 23 (IANS) Tanzanian authorities have said they have recorded 60 cases of cholera in the country’s four regions between February 19 and March 15.

George Simbachawene, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliament and Coordination, while launching a programme for the prevention of cholera in the capital Dodoma, said on Wednesday that the 60 cholera cases were recorded in Ruvuma region with one patient, seven patients in Kigoma region, Rukwa region with 18 patients and Katavi region with 34 patients.

He added that no deaths from the disease were reported during the period under review, warning that Tanzania should remain on high alert after the disease killed scores of people in neighbouring Malawi, Xinhua news agency reported.

Simbachawene said reports also indicated that there was an outbreak of cholera in Mozambique, Zambia and Congo.

According to statistics by the Health Ministry, the largest country-wide cholera outbreak in Tanzania occurred in 1997, resulting in a total of 40,249 cases and 2,231 deaths.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania
Next article
4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Health & Lifestyle

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US