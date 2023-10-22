scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s music positively impacts mental health: Research

By Agency News Desk

London, Oct 22 (IANS Some music artistes have a more positive impact on the mood and wellbeing of young people than others, with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift coming out on top (32 per cent) as having the most positive effects, closely followed by the British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (28 per cent), new research has highlighted.

The research conducted by The O2 Arena also showed that over 80 per cent of young people agree that music (88 per cent) and live events (83 per cent) have a positive impact on their mood and wellbeing.

In addition, about 20 per cent stated that the positive impact on their mental health is what they enjoy most about attending live events, with more than a quarter (27 per cent) citing the opportunity to forget about everything else they have going on when attending live events.

“This research highlights the undeniable link between live events and the positive impact they have on the mental health and wellbeing of young people, which presents us with a unique opportunity to make a difference within our local community — something which has always been a huge priority for us,” said Adam Pearson, Commercial Director at The O2.

Moreover, nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) of young people mentioned that being a part of online and in-person communities has a positive impact on their mood or wellbeing.

–IANS

shs/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Shami picks five-fer as India bowl out New Zealand for 273 after Mitchell's fantastic century
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: As the game went by, the partnership started to grow, says Rachin Ravindra
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US