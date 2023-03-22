Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day technical symposium to develop a strategic framework and roadmap for dengue control in India.

The purpose of the symposium, being organised by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) with the Health Ministry is to bring together identified ministries, states, government institutions and development partners under a common platform to develop strategic framework for dengue control and envision a country roadmap with the objective of maximising efficiency through convergence of efforts across multiple dimensions.

Addressing the gathering, Bhushan emphasised on the importance of timely detection and reporting of dengue cases for effective management and control. He also suggested for dengue to be incorporated under the ministry’s Integrated Health Information Platform where 33 diseases are already covered.

Citing from his own experience in various ministries at the Centre, he highlighted how convergence among different ministries can be achieved to tackle the seasonal outbreaks of dengue in India.

He also emphasised on inter-sectoral convergence and continuous effort from all stakeholders and urged all states to initiate a plan of action by the end of the two-day brainstorming.

Additional Secretary, Health, and National Health Mission Managing Director Roli Singh said that several efforts have been taken towards dengue control in India. She stated that integrated vector management is being carried out through various ministries and highlighted the importance of effective community participation and intensive IEC campaigns to spread further awareness among people.

She said that dengue control has also been incorporated under the corporate social responsibility to involve the corporate sector as well. The Centre has declared May 16 as National Dengue Day and July as anti-dengue month.

