scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day technical symposium to develop a strategic framework and roadmap for dengue control in India.

The purpose of the symposium, being organised by the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) with the Health Ministry is to bring together identified ministries, states, government institutions and development partners under a common platform to develop strategic framework for dengue control and envision a country roadmap with the objective of maximising efficiency through convergence of efforts across multiple dimensions.

Addressing the gathering, Bhushan emphasised on the importance of timely detection and reporting of dengue cases for effective management and control. He also suggested for dengue to be incorporated under the ministry’s Integrated Health Information Platform where 33 diseases are already covered.

Citing from his own experience in various ministries at the Centre, he highlighted how convergence among different ministries can be achieved to tackle the seasonal outbreaks of dengue in India.

He also emphasised on inter-sectoral convergence and continuous effort from all stakeholders and urged all states to initiate a plan of action by the end of the two-day brainstorming.

Additional Secretary, Health, and National Health Mission Managing Director Roli Singh said that several efforts have been taken towards dengue control in India. She stated that integrated vector management is being carried out through various ministries and highlighted the importance of effective community participation and intensive IEC campaigns to spread further awareness among people.

She said that dengue control has also been incorporated under the corporate social responsibility to involve the corporate sector as well. The Centre has declared May 16 as National Dengue Day and July as anti-dengue month.

–IANS

avr/vd

Previous article
Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'
Next article
Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

News

Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US