scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Telangana takes steps to recall mislabelled batch of Thyronorm tablets

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) Drugs Control Administration of Telangana has directed drug inspectors in the state to keep a strict vigil on the movement of a mislabelled batch of thyroid medicine Thyronorm, which has been recalled by healthcare major Abbot.

Following a public notice issued by Abbott India Limited voluntarily recalling the mislabelled batch of Thyronorm, in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, the drug authorities in Telangana have taken up the follow-up action.

The Drug Control Administration has issued a circular, directing all the drug inspectors to keep a strict vigil on the movement of the subject drug batch.

According to the circular, the drug batch was mislabelled with the dose strength as 25 microgram, whereas the bottles contain 88 microgram tablets.

It asked the drug inspectors to take steps to recall the subject drug batch available in the market and submit a compliance report to the Joint Director.

“Abbott is recalling one batch (No. AEJ0713; Mfg. Date: March 2023) of Thyronorm, a medicine used in the treatment of hypothyroidism, in India, due to a labelling error that mislabelled the dose strength,” the company said.

It said a small percentage of bottles from the concerned batch of 88 mcg tablets have an incorrect 25mcg label. This batch has been invoiced only in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. It, however, clarified that there were no quality issues with the product and that it had not received any reports of patient impact.

Patients who have recently purchased Thyronorm with batch No. AEJ0713 have been requested to return the bottle to the chemist they purchased it from or notify Abbott.

The company said it was working with distributors and partners to facilitate this recall.

–IANS

ms/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Haaland breaks Salah's 38-game Premier League goals record
Next article
Yash Chopra’s romantic debut production ‘Daag’ completes 50 years!
This May Also Interest You
News

JioCinema becomes streaming home of HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros. content

Technology

87% Indian business leaders would let robots make their decisions: Study

Sports

Protesting grapplers not satisfied with SAI official's response, want FIR against Brij Bhushan

Sports

Pankaj Singh elected unopposed as President of Cycling Federation of India

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 variant drives global surge in Covid cases, deaths

News

Seth Meyers passed out on the floor after drinking with Rihanna

News

Zendaya, Sia, Maddie Ziegler surprise Coachella crowd as they join Labrinth

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala FC begin campaign with 8-2 win over East Bengal FC

Sports

Barca in Vallecas, Atletico at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

News

'Harry Potter' star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

News

Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

News

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Sports

IPL 2023: Jason Roy, bowlers lead KKR to 21-run win over RCB (ld)

News

Amrin Qureshi recounts lesson she learnt from Mithun Chakraborty

Sports

Harmanpreet, Smriti, Deepti in top grade of BCCI central contracts; Shikha, Poonam miss out

News

Sushmita Sen resumes filming for ‘Aarya’ Season 3 in Jaipur

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US