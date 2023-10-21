The 'Tijori' has evolved & digitalised to suit modern consumers like me, says Ayushmann Khurrana

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANSlife) Home is a place where everyone wants to feel comfortable and secure, whether they are celebrities, ordinary folks, or a beruacrate. However, in today’s society, even at home, one must take extra precautions to feel safe. In a recent development synonymous with the Indian ‘Tijori’ – Godrej Security Solutions unveil their latest campaign ‘Desh Ki Tijori’ with Bollywood star and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann, who has made a name for himself in the industry, chats with IANSlife about home security, impending festival preparations, and more.

Given your hectic schedule, could you tell us how you manage your professional obligations while also maintaining a healthy lifestyle? Would you wish to reveal the fitness mantra’s secret?

Ayushmann: Despite my busy schedule, I like to have a balance between work and personal life. And, it is imperative if your schedule is full and you are working 12 hours a day, you have to lead a healthy lifestyle. I exercise 5 days a week. I eat right and sleep at least 7 hours if not 6 hours. That’s very important for me. The secret of the fitness mantra is to follow your gut, and instinct, and listen to your body. Don’t overdo it because you need to save your energy for creative outbursts too.

Ganesh Chathurthi has just passed, and we are all gearing up for Durga Puja, Navratri, and Diwali. How are you getting ready for the holiday season?

Ayushmann: The festive season is also very busy for artists because we perform, go to events, and are busy with work, but, in addition to that you need friends and family. The festive season is in the air and the weather is beautiful at this time of the year. Also during the festive season you get to work with legacy brands like Godrej, which is Desh ki Tijori. It is a legacy and they’ve been securing valuables for generations. And, they have this Diwali campaign running.

In today’s tech-savvy world, everyone wants the best gadgets and appliances at home. When it comes to your home, what are the ‘smart’ solutions that you like?

Ayushmann: I have a Godrej Ritz locker, it is a digital locker with a biometric scanner built-in alarms, etc. I’m glad about how Godrej has evolved over the years and it’s a great combination of trust, innovation, and legacy.

Can you share a personal experience or anecdote that highlights the importance of security in your own life?

Ayushmann: Home security is of utmost importance in this day and age. It should have multiple layers of security along with lockers like Godrej, CCTV cameras, video locks (accessible via phones), and analog locks along with accommodation and everything.

Before the year ends what are a few things you are most excited about?

Ayushmann: I’m excited about this festive season, events and the wedding season is also productive for artists. The weather is also great. I am also excited about a couple of films that are not yet announced so feeling a little sad about this.

Lastly, could you tell us what ‘Desh Ki Tijori’ is?

Ayushmann: I’m proud to be associated with this brand which is synonymous with Indian Homes. The brand – Godrej itself is more than 125 years old they made the first Indian locker in 1902 and today in 2023 they have so many innovations and solutions that even the Tijorihas evolved and digitalised to suit modern consumers like me.

