TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Around 65,087 sanitary workers of Tamil Nadu attended the medical camps for sanitary workers on Sunday.

The camp was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian while the inaugural function was held at Government higher secondary school, Kodambakkam.

Ma Subramanian said that the camp for sanitary workers which was announced in the budget of 2022-23 has commenced.

“The camp would conduct master body checkups for the sanitary workers and the health department would provide medical treatment for those sanitary workers who were diagnosed with diseases,” the minister said.

The minister said that the medical colleges would provide treatment to the sanitary workers on the base of the reports from the health camps.

He said that the state public health department would have details of the patients and would set time table for the people on when and where they should go for full body check up.

The minister said that it includes X-Ray, ECG and Ultra Sound.

He said that based on the reports, the health department would provide treatment to the patients accordingly.

Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, J. Radhakrishnan and Health Secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi were also present during the inauguration at Kodambakkam High school.

