scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN to support, promote sea cruises, build Chola museum

By News Bureau

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Promoting and supporting sea cruises to significant places connected to Tamil culture, and building a museum showcasing the artefacts of Chola empire are some of the measures announced in the FY24 Tamil Nadu budget.

Presenting the state’s budget for 2023-24, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the government will take efforts to promote and support sea cruises connecting places of significance in Tamil culture.

He said Tamils have conquered many lands overseas and with a view to celebrate that sea cruises will be promoted and supported.

“These cruises will showcase the rich history, literature, art, culture, handicrafts and cuisine of Tamil people and will spread the State’s glory across the seven seas,” Rajan said.

Incidentally it is the Chola Kings who had conquered overseas lands.

Rajan said the Cholas are one of the greatest dynasties and rled vast stretches of India and Southeast Asia for many centuries.

To highlight the contribution of the Cholas, and to preserve artefacts and relics of that age, a ‘Grand Chola Museum’ will be set up in Thanjavur, Rajan said.

The other measures are expanding the widely popular Chennai Sangamam cultural programme to eight major cities in the coming year, a grant of Rs.5 crore to translate his works into Tamil language, and holding International Conference on Tamil Computing to encourage development of software in Tamil language.

–IANS

vj/vd

Previous article
Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Hockey Haryana win 2nd match; big wins for Odisha, Karnataka
Next article
Harris, McGrath shine as UP Warriorz book play-offs berth with 3-wicket win over Gujarat Giants
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Delhiites unite for a social cause, make Savera 'Run For Good' a big hit

Sports

Harris, McGrath shine as UP Warriorz book play-offs berth with 3-wicket win over Gujarat Giants

Sports

Jr Men's Zonal Hockey C'ships: Hockey Haryana win 2nd match; big wins for Odisha, Karnataka

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Lovlina, Sakshi cruise into quarterfinals (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

'XBB' Covid variants unlikely to cause new wave, don't create panic: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan diagnosed with Covid-19, coronary artery disease

Health & Lifestyle

India aims to launch global initiative on digital health: Mandaviya

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Bhopal all set for grand opening ceremony of historic edition in MP

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

News

Keerthy Suresh gifts 10-gram gold coins to all 130 members of ‘Dasara’ unit

Others

Sandesh Deshmukh, a fitness expert, is on a mission to improve people’s overall well-being

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan reports 30 Covid cases, 2 deaths; active caseload 117

News

Diljit Dosanjh, Gurdas Maan come together for reimagined version of 'Challa'

News

When Saanvie Tallwar almost got duped after online purchase

News

Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof

News

Sourabh Raaj Jain of 'Uttaran' to make Bollywood debut with sci-fi thriller

News

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch prepares for 5th marriage at 92

News

Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US