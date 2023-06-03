scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) scheme of the Tamil Nadu government has found a mention in an article published on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The doorstep health scheme was launched on August 5, 2021 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin immediately after he assumed the office and is touted as one of the most important social welfare projects of the state government.

The scheme provides screening for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) as well as the drug delivery. It provides Palliative Care services, Physiotherapy services and CAPDA (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis) services.

The article in the WHO website speaks about how the diagnostic facilities available under the MTM scheme helps to conduct sputum tests to rule out tuberculosis.

The article begins with two young women reaching each house allotted to them and conducting screening for NCDs. The MTM volunteers also give tips to elderly people on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

–IANS

aal/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'
Next article
Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US