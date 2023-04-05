Tripura bans import of pigs amid swine flu scare

Agartala, April 5 (IANS) Tripura has imposed ban on the import of pigs and piglets amid sporadic incidents of swine flu in different parts of the country last week.

Tripura’s Animal Resource Development (ARD) Minister Sudangshu Das on Wednesday said that keeping in view the sporadic incidents of African Swine Flu (ASF) in different parts of the country during the past one week, as precautionary measures, the state government has totally banned the import of pig and piglet from outside the state.

“If anyone is found violating the government’s decision they would be penalised,” the minister told the media.

“An act would also be enacted on the ban so that if anyone found illegally importing pig into Tripura, the department can take severe action,” Das said.

The minister said that doctors of the ARD Department are working and monitoring the situations and time to time samples are being sent to the disease investigation labs for examination for ASF so that if anything is found wrong then immediate action can be taken up.

The outbreak of ASF is reported in few northeastern, southern and northern states of the country and from these diseases hit regions, pig and piglets are being imported often.

The highly-contagious ASF created havoc in Mizoram during 2021 and 2022, killing over 33,400 pigs, affecting over 10,000 families besides causing financial loss of Rs 61 crore.

Around 12,000 pigs were culled in Mizoram in 2021 and 2022.

According to experts, the outbreak of ASF may have been caused by pigs or pork imported from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and the adjoining states of northeast.

The northeast region’s annual pork business is worth around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore, with Assam being the largest supplier.

Pork is one of the most common and popular meats consumed by both the tribals and non-tribals in the region.

–IANS

sc/sha