scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Two Kerala govt doctors arrested for taking bribe from patient's kin

By News Bureau

Kochi, March 1 (IANS) Two Kerala government doctors attached to the Chavakad Taluk Hospital in Thrissur district were on Wednesday taken into custody by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) for taking bribe from attendant of a patient.

They were identified as Pradeep Varghese Koshy and Veena Varghese.

The doctors were caught in the act of accepting the bribe from a man whose wife was admitted to the gynaecology ward of the hospital.

The man informed the VACB officials that the two doctors had asked him for a bribe and the officials gave him Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 and asked him to hand over it to them. As he was handing over the money, the VACB team reached the spot and apprehended the two doctors.

The VACB officials have registered a case against the two doctors and are probing further.

–IANS

sg/vd

Previous article
Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks
Next article
New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Gujarat Open Golf 2023: Local lad Anshul Patel, Aman Raj grab early lead

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Sudeva Delhi relegated after playing out 3-3 draw against NEROCA FC

Technology

New liquid nitrogen spray may help astronauts clean stubborn moon dust

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi sees rise in flu cases with cough lasting for two weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad man dies while playing badminton

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya continue Cinderella run with stunning last-gasp win over Punjab to reach final

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to commence pre-registration for home matches tickets on March 2

Sports

I-League 2022-23: TRAU, Gokulam Kerala aim to finish on a high (preview)

Technology

Tirumala temple introduces facial recognition technology

Technology

General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs

News

Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark

News

Yogesh Bhardwaj to play detective in 'Chhipkali', calls it his most challenging role

News

Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Rooh Baba’ to return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Sports

IOC announces Olympic Esports Series 2023, Singapore to host live finals in June

Sports

WPL a historical moment; will empower women, says UP Warriorz assistant coach Anju Jain

News

'Devi' director Priyanka Banerjee, Jhansi team up for music video

Health & Lifestyle

WHO warns tourists to avoid wet markets to avert human bird flu risk

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks medical regulators response on plea alleging doctors 'unqualified'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US