scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI to predict breast cancer spread

By Agency News Desk

London, May 26 (IANS) UK researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based model that can predict if breast cancer has spread to another part of the body including the liver, lungs, brain, or bones.

The AI model, developed by a team from the King’s College London, is able to detect spread by looking at changes in the lymph nodes — the structures under the arm and one of the first places that breast cancer can spread to in women with triple negative breast cancer.

Triple negative breast cancer accounts for about 10-15 per cent of all breast cancers and can be more aggressive. It is also more likely to return or spread during the first years following treatment.

To detect the spread of triple negative breast cancer, the AI model, detailed in the Journal of Pathology, checks the immune response in the lymph nodes.

“By demonstrating that lymph node changes can predict if triple negative breast cancer will spread, we’ve built on our growing knowledge of the important role that immune response can play in understanding a patient’s prognosis,” said Dr Anita Grigoriadis, who led the research at the Breast Cancer Now Unit at King’s College London.

Her team tested the AI model on more than 5,000 lymph nodes that 345 patients donated to biobanks. Through testing, they confirmed that the AI model could predict how likely the disease was to spread to other organs.

The researchers hope that eventually this AI model will be tested in clinical trials and that it could one day assist doctors in planning treatment.

This could also help reassure people with breast cancer about it spreading to other parts of the body.

“We’re planning to test the model further at centres across Europe to make it even more robust and precise. The transition from assessing tissue on glass slides under a microscope to using computers in the NHS is gathering pace. We want to leverage this change to develop AI-powered software based on our model for pathologists to use to benefit women with this hard-to-treat breast cancer,” Grigoriadis said.

–IANS

rvt/prw/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
KIUG 2022: Uttar Pradesh shooter Deepak Kumar aims to leave his mark
Next article
‘To host IIFA is a challenge as IIFA was my 1st stage performance,’ says Abhishek Bachchan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US