UP-Cankids sign MoU for child cancer care

Lucknow, May 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU with Cankids for early diagnosis and timely treatment of children across the state.

Uttar Pradesh reports 4 per cent of the annual cancer cases in the world among children below 19 years of age, according to experts.

“About 14,800 children, under 19 years of age fall sick with cancer in Uttar Pradesh every year. This is 20 per cent of the adult count in India and 4 per cent global cases of cancer among children,” said Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra.

The MoU has been signed with Mission director of the NHM Aparna U and Poonam Bagai of Cankids signed the MoU.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary medical health, said that hospitals where cancer treatment can be provided in both government sector and private sector will be mapped.

“This will help in sending the child to a correct place for treatment,” said Sharma.

A policy for treatment of paediatric cancer would also be made in the state, he said.

“Delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness regarding correct treatment is one of the leading causes for poor results in treatment. Increased awareness both among common people and medical staff would benefit will the cancer patients,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Under the MoU, doctors, paramedical staff and health workers will be given training to identify and refer cancer cases to health facilities.

