UP doctor sacked for prolonged absence

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 11 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of a government doctor in Prayagraj on charges of absenteeism and other misconduct.

The government has also ordered deduction in the salaries of three employees who remained absent from duty in Ayodhya.

A departmental inquiry found Dr Abhishek Mishra, stationed at Tej Bahadur Hospital in Prayagraj, to be regularly absent, despite several attempts to contact him.

On the directions of deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, the chief secretary of health department terminated Dr Mishra.

Pathak has also ordered a probe into the absence of a doctor and pharmacist at the Tahrauli Primary Health Center in Jhansi, also found guilty of other irregularities.

–IANS

amita/dpb

