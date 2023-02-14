scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP Dy CM orders probe as patient goes missing from hospital

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the case of a patient gone missing from Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College. Pathak has issued an order to investigate the matter and sought a report from the principal of the college in three days.

Pathak also issued a warning and added that instances such as the disappearance of the patient should be checked using CCTV cameras and they must be in a working condition.

“Along with this, statements from the nurses, paramedical staff and security personnel on duty ought to be taken soon,” he said.

It may be recalled that a patient admitted to Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College went missing two weeks back.

The relatives have been reaching the hospital daily in search of the patient, but no help is forthcoming from the hospital officials.

Paramlal, a class four employee in a school located in Narayan Bagh, was admitted to the medical college after he complained of shortness of breath. He was admitted to the TB ward and then discharged.

His mother-in-law Sunita said that Paramlal’s condition deteriorated and he was readmitted to the hospital. Paramlal’s wife Rakhi is physically challenged.

Meanwhile Rakhi fell ill and her mother stayed back to take care of her. When she went to the hospital after a gap of a few days, Paramlal was found missing. The mother-in-law went around looking for her son-in-law but could not find him.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) Dr Sachin Mathur said that the matter would be investigated.

The hospital authorities have maintained a studied silence on the incident.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
US teen girls experiencing record-high levels of sadness: CDC
Next article
GITA guidance at AI stall for G20 delegates in Lucknow
This May Also Interest You
Technology

GITA guidance at AI stall for G20 delegates in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

US teen girls experiencing record-high levels of sadness: CDC

Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US