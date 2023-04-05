scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP to get its first skin bank in KGMU

By News Bureau

Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh will soon have its first skin bank when the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) opens one to facilitate the treatment of patients with burn injuries.

The bank will save such patients from life-threatening situations.

Prof Vijay Kumar, head of department of plastic surgery, said, “The infrastructure is ready. We have started the process to procure equipment and get a licence for the skin bank. All this will be completed in phases in a few weeks.”

A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. The skin bank is a valuable resource in providing allograft skin as a cover for partial or full thickness burn injuries.

“Our burns ward is occupied fully at any given time as the need for skin graft is increasing due to a rise in serious accidents. Once operational, the skin bank staff will coordinate with the families of brain-dead patients who are going for organ donation. Just as kidneys, liver, and cornea are obtained by a medical team, the skin will also be received and stored in temperature-controlled equipment after being lab tested,” he said.

The kidney and liver cannot be stored and hence, are transplanted within a few hours of obtaining them. Cornea and skin can be stored.

“The skin will be provided to burn injury patients after matching the skin type. A skin graft not only helps in speedy recovery but also saves patients from further infection as it might happen in an open wound,” said Prof Kumar.

In many burns’ patients, their own skin is obtained from the body portion where the skin is in good condition, and grafted to cover the wound and help in speedy healing.

However, in several cases, a patient’s body is burnt in such a manner that their own skin cannot be used. Here, skin banks will play a crucial role and provide skin to cover wounds.

In deep burn injuries, covering the wound with a skin graft becomes significant as it allows the wound to heal faster.

The skin bank is coming up in about 1,500 square feet area.

“In the first phase, we will use cryoprotective glycerol to preserve skin for up to three weeks and then with the help of deep freezers, we plan to preserve the same for up to three months,” said Prof Kumar.

In India, he said, there are half a dozen skin banks but none in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about reasons for the failure of a skin graft from a donor, Prof Kumar said, “The graft provided with the harvested skin is rejected by the patient’s body but by the time rejection takes place, a new layer of skin of the patient’s own body starts developing, thereby, the deep wound healing is made possible.”

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
Lucknow reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2023
Next article
Tesla remains EV market leader in US with over 50% share
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chelsea, Liverpool draw a blank, while Brighton, Aston Villa and Leeds all win

Technology

Tesla remains EV market leader in US with over 50% share

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest single-day Covid spike in 2023

Sports

Struggling Stuttgart hope for miracle triggered by prominent name Hoeness

Sports

England defender Luke Shaw extends Man Utd stay to 2027

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: USA seal Qualifier spot; Namibia stay alive

Sports

Mumbai City beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1, seal AFC Champions League 2023-24 Group Stage Spot

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, batters give Gujarat Titans clinical six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (LTD.

Sports

IPL 2023: Sudharsan, Miller, Shankar power Gujarat to a six-wicket victory over Delhi

Technology

Upgrade your Apple products to safeguard data: Indian CERT-In

Sports

Super Cup football: Battle begins for Group Stage spots

Sports

Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 1: Dominant India toy with Kyrgyz Republic to win 5-0

News

After his Gigi Hadid peck, Varun Dhawan gets funky on ‘Citadel’ blue carpet

Health & Lifestyle

Impasse between doctors and Rajasthan govt ends after 16 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Shami, Rashid pick three-wicket hauls each for Gujarat as Delhi post 162/8

Technology

Apple's weather app for iPhone users down globally

News

Jim Sarbh puts best fashion foot forward at A-Pac premiere of 'Citadel'

Sports

Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy, gives tips to budding spinners

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US