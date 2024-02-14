HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

UP to host International Arogya 2024 conference

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Feb 14 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will host the prestigious four-day International Arogya 2024 conference, themed ‘Ayush for One Health,’ at Awadh Shilpgram here from February 24.

The event will encompass international exhibitions and conferences showcasing advancements in the AYUSH domain, with participation from representatives of over 60 nations.

The event is jointly organised by the Union ministry of Ayush, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Leena Johari, principal secretary, Ayush, said that the International Arogya 2024 conference seeks to bolster public health endeavours, advocate Ayush practices, and foster awareness among citizens.

The conference aims to spotlight the efficacy and scientific validation of traditional Indian medical systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy.

This platform aims to propel the global promotion, development, and acceptance of Ayush medicine through comprehensive discussions across various sessions.

The ministry of Ayush is actively spearheading initiatives for the advancement of the health and wellness sector.

In collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the ministry has achieved a significant milestone with the release of ICD 11, Chapter 26, Module 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this global achievement in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on January 28.

The International Arogya 2024 conference aims to provide a global platform for collaboration and innovation in the realm of overall health and wellness. Its objective is to foster international acceptance, advocate Ayush practices, nurture their development and propagate awareness.

–IANS

amita/dpb

