US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

By Agency News Desk

Washington, May 18 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the potential risk for the resurgence of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, this summer.

“In the US, cases of mpox have declined since peaking in August 2022, but the outbreak is not over,” the CDC said in an official health update.

It added that “spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The alert to doctors across the US came after a cluster of mpox cases were reported in the Chicago area.

From April 17 to May 5, 12 confirmed and one probable case of mpox were reported to the Chicago Department of Public Health, according to the CDC.

The nation’s health protection agency noted it continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the US and internationally, encouraging vaccination for people at risk.

A total of 30,395 mpox cases has been reported in the US so far, said the CDC.

Agency News Desk
