Saturday, December 16, 2023
US records over 1,600 deaths from flu so far this season: CDC

There have been at least 1,600 deaths, 2.6 million illnesses and 26,000 hospitalisations from flu so far this season in the U

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
US records over 1,600 deaths from flu so far this season _pic courtesy news agency

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) There have been at least 1,600 deaths, 2.6 million illnesses and 26,000 hospitalisations from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity continued to increase in most parts of the country, with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity, according to the CDC weekly review.

The number of weekly flu hospital admissions continued to increase, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four influenza-associated paediatric deaths were reported during the week ending December 2, bringing the 2023-2024 season total to 12 paediatric deaths, according to CDC.

CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

In the US, flu season usually occurs in the fall and winter.

While influenza viruses spread year-round, most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
