scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Nearly 130,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the past four weeks, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

As of February 16, more than 15.4 million children in the US were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Nearly 29,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the week ending February 16. Over the past five months, weekly reported child cases have plateaued at an average of about 33,000 cases, according to the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.

It is important to recognise there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts
Next article
25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US