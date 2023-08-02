scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

US scientists’ cancer-killing pill can 'annihilate all solid tumours'

By Agency News Desk

New York, Aug 2 (IANS) A team of US scientists have, in a major breakthrough, developed a novel cancer-stopping pill that can annihilate all solid tumours.

The pill, named AOH1996, has shown to be effective in pre-clinical research treating cells derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

Developed by a team at City of Hope in California, US, AOH1996 was named after Anna Olivia Healy, who was born in 1996 and died when she was just nine-years-old after being diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

According to Linda Malkas, Professor in City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics, most targeted therapies focus on a single pathway, which enables wily cancer to mutate and eventually become resistant.

However, the cancer-killing pill that Malkas has been developing over the past two decades, attacks a protein called proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA), which encourages tumours to grow by aiding DNA replication and the repair of cancerous cells.

“PCNA is like a major airline terminal hub containing multiple plane gates. Data suggests PCNA is uniquely altered in cancer cells, and this fact allowed us to design a drug that targeted only the form of PCNA in cancer cells.

“Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm that closes a key airline hub, shutting down all flights in and out only in planes carrying cancer cells,” said Malkas, who published the findings in the journal Cell Chemical Biology.

Malkas noted that results in cell and animal models have been promising and Phase 1 clinical trial in humans is currently underway. “AOH1996 can suppress tumour growth as a monotherapy or combination treatment in cell and animal models without resulting in toxicity”.

The researchers tested AOH1996, a small molecule PCNA inhibitor, in more than 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells. They found that AOH1996 selectively kills cancer cells by disrupting the normal cell reproductive cycle. It targets something called transcription replication conflicts, which occur when mechanisms responsible for gene expression and genome duplication collide.

The investigational therapy prevented cells with damaged DNA from dividing in G2/M phase and from making a copy of faulty DNA in S phase. As a result, AOH1996 caused cancer cell death (apoptosis), but it did not interrupt the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells.

“No one has ever targeted PCNA as a therapeutic because it was viewed as ‘undruggable,’ but clearly City of Hope was able to develop an investigational medicine for a challenging protein target,” said lead author Long Gu, Associate research Professor in the Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics at Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope.

“We discovered that PCNA is one of the potential causes of increased nucleic acid replication errors in cancer cells. Now that we know the problem area and can inhibit it, we will dig deeper to understand the process to develop more personalised, targeted cancer medicines,” Long said.

Interestingly, experiments showed that the investigational pill made cancer cells more susceptible to chemical agents that cause DNA or chromosome damage, such as the chemotherapy drug cisplatin, hinting that AOH1996 could become a useful tool in combination therapies as well as for the development of new chemotherapeutics.

–IANS

rvt/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India
Next article
IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IIT-K’s AC air purifiers to eliminate 50% of PM2.5 microns in just 30 mins

Technology

IN-SPACe moots PPP model for earth observation satellite constellation for India

Sports

AIFF signs Subroto Cup MoU to promote youth football

Technology

Salesforce launches ‘Slack Sales Elevate’ to help firms boost productivity

News

Rajnikanth is not to be messed with in showcase of 'Jailer'

News

'MTV Roadies': Rhea Chakraborty engages in new skit, mixes dance and drama

Sports

Asian Games: India's FIFA stars set sights on glory at seeding event in Seoul

News

Shilpa to IGT's 95-year-old contestant: 'I'm amazed with your zest for life'

News

Alia, Armaan, Aasmaa are the new trio in 'Udaariyaan'

News

Nitin Desai was sunk in financial morass, defaulted on Rs 250 crore loans

Technology

Most Indians allege their data compromised by govt departments, telcos: Report

Sports

WTC standings: Pakistan, India firmly occupy top two spots after Ashes sanctions

News

'Akelli' is inspired by a Middle Eastern woman, says Director Pranay Meshram

News

'Doosri Maa' actress Manisha Arora shares her skincare secret for monsoons

News

Gautum Gulati's rap skills leave 'MTV Roadies' judges, Sonu Sood stunned

News

Ranveer Singh shares cute post with his 'heartthrob' grandpa

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: South Africa earn round of 16 spot after win over Italy

News

'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will be torn between trust and the truth

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US