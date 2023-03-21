scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

By News Bureau

Hanoi, March 21 (IANS) Vietnam has raised concerns over the spread of dengue fever after the Health Ministry recorded a jump in the number of cases, local media reported on Tuesday.

The number of dengue fever cases in Vietnam in the first two months this year have more than doubled compared to the same period last year, said the Ministry, with most infections recorded in the southern and central provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

The mosquito-borne disease is an annual problem in the Southeast Asian country which recorded 361,813 cases and 133 deaths last year.

The Ministry has issued a warning to local authorities, relevant agencies and healthcare facilities to closely monitor the situation and promptly take preventive measures so that they will proactively prepare resources for severe cases amid a possible spreading dengue outbreak.

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, and severe forms of it can result in internal bleeding.

There is no specific treatment and no vaccine available yet.

The breeding grounds for the disease are often found in water tanks and waste bins.

Unsanitary conditions, warmer weather and heavy rain help the spreading of the infection.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'
Next article
Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

News

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

News

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic ‘Shahenshah’ jacket to ‘considerate’ friend in Saudi Arabia

News

As 'Pandya Store' completes 700 episodes, Kanwar Dhillon is especially thankful

News

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor take selfie with Mrs Chatterjee aka Rani Mukerji

Sports

IPL 2023: Star-studded panel of commentators announced; Kallis, Yusuf, Sreesanth to make debut

News

Priyanka Chopra's former stylist denies telling her she's not 'sample-sized'

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan cheers for ‘dear sister’ Sara Ali Khan, says ‘Gaslight’ will be ‘banging’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US