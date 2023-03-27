Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

Bhopal, March 27 (IANS) Vyapam “whistleblower” Dr Anand Rai, who was posted as a medical officer at Hukumchand hospital in Indore, was dismissed from service on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced on Monday.

A notice issued by the state Health Department stated that Dr Rai was dismissed for not complying with official orders, being regularly absent from duty, and also portraying a “bad image” of the state government’s welfare schemes.

The notification said that he has been dismissed under provisions of the MP Civil Services Act.

It said that he to inspect four health care facilities – civil dispensary (Residency, Indore), Hukumchand Hospital (Indore), P.C. Sethi Hospital (Indore) and civil dispensary (Vrindavan Colony, Indore) – on March 29 and March 30, but did not go for inspection thought his attendance was marked in attendance register.

“It was found that he reported for duty for only 18 days from February 15 to March 15, 2022. Casual leave forms were also not submitted for remaining 6 days,” the notification said.

It said that Rai had submitted casual leave application on March 29, 2022. The civil surgeon at Hukumchand Hospital asked him to appear before a special medical board on the same day between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but he did not turn up.

He was also accused making comments on social media, which dented the image of government welfare schemes, as per the notification.

Rai had been courting controversy with his statements against the state government. A recent episode occured last week when he has posted a message on his social media account mentioning that ex-BJP MLA Ranjna Baghel will support JAYS in the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

However, after Baghel objected his claim and warned of lodging an FIR against him, he had apologised for his comment.

