scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

WHO, Ayush Ministry to host global summit on traditional medicine

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A first-of-its-kind global summit on traditional medicine, being organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and co-hosted by the Ayush Ministry, will be held on August 17-18 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Director General of the WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the event in the presence of Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

G20 Health Ministers, Regional Directors and eminent invitees from countries across WHO’s six regions are expected to grace the event along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations.

Addressing a press conference, Minister of State for Ayush, Munjpara Mahendrabhai said: “It is very natural that after the foundation laying ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar last year, we are going to witness this first global event in India. It testifies to the multi-dimensional strides taken by various traditional medicine systems of our country in the recent past.”

“By blending traditional practices with contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHC) through traditional medicine systems,” he said.

The Minister informed that the summit’s outcome will be a declaration, and this declaration will assist WHO in shaping the future of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.

–IANS

std/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’
Next article
Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Sports

Golf: Glover wins back-to-back titles, Matsuyama among 5 Asians make it to second play-offs event

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Sports

'If Pakistan can play in India, why can't we,' asks Hockey India's secretary general after Asian Champions Trophy

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Champions Bengaluru FC held by Indian Air Force Football Team 1-1

News

The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi to showcase Indian scientists’ glory globally

News

Tutti Frutti: celebrating the incredible partnership between ‘warriors on two legs and four’

Health & Lifestyle

Earphone addiction driving hearing and speech disorders in Indians: Report

News

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Technology

Tesla to build new '1st of its kind' data centres

News

Elvish Yadav Vs Abhishek Malhan: Who will win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2? Vote here

Technology

Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat

Technology

Researchers find no evidence that game play time limits for minors in China reduce longer play

Technology

CoinDesk to slash workforce ahead of potential sale: Report

News

'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

Health & Lifestyle

Crohn’s disease to surpass 1.6 mn diagnosed cases in 2032 globally: Report

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

Sports

Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj picked for South Africa's white-ball tour of Australia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US