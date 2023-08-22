scorecardresearch
WHO to release outcomes of global summit soon, say Sonowal

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the main outcomes of the global summit will be soon released by World Health Organisation (WHO) in the form of Gujarat declaration.

The ever first global summit on traditional medicine organised by World Health Organisation and co-hosted by Ministry of Ayush was organised in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from from August 17 to 18.

“The main outcomes of the global summit will be soon released by World Health Organisation in the form of Gujarat declaration. In the summit, WHO also has shared the initial findings of the global survey on traditional medicine that clearly indicates that the reach of traditional medicine is on rise across the globe,” Sonowal said addressing a press conference.

“Gujarat declaration will emphasise that the importance of traditional medicine is recognised for attainment of UHC and WHO’s commitment to work toward it through evidence generation and policy support to member states.”

Talking about emerging fields in traditional medicine, Sonowal said: “Digital Health Services are in demand globally, and there is tremendous potential in traditional medicine to provide evidence based health services to the entire mankind. These were discussed in detail in this summit.”

He said that in coming days a lot of important work will happen through Global Centre of Traditional Medicine of Jamnagar.

