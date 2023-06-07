scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Woman, baby infected with monkeypox after returning to SL from Dubai

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, June 7 (IANS) The Sri Lankan Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that a woman and her baby have been infected with monkeypox upon their return from Dubai.

According to the Minister, the woman had contracted the virus from her husband.

The mother and baby have been admitted at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases for treatment.

Health experts have advised the public to seek medical attention if they have blisters or any other symptoms, and refrain from coming into contact with others.

Sri Lanka detected two cases of the infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus in November last year, three months after the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the infection a global emergency.

–IANS

sfl/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF (IANS Interview)
Next article
AI outperforms standard risk model for predicting breast cancer: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AI outperforms standard risk model for predicting breast cancer: Study

Sports

'It's in a complete mess', Bhaichung tears into 'free-for-all' AIFF (IANS Interview)

News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Health & Lifestyle

Medical camps for special children in UP

Sports

'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas

News

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her diamond ring Fans say if she engaged

News

Al Pacino calls girlfriend's pregnancy special: He 'could not be happier'

Sports

French Open: Alcaraz masterclass overwhelms Tsitsipas; books semifinal clash with Djokovic

News

Tom Holland says 'The Crowded Room' compelled him to take an extended break

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

News

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US