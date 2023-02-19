scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Woman gets heart surgery, delivers child at the same time

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) Doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have successfully conducted heart surgery and a Caesarean section delivery on a patient.

Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, said, “Such a complex procedure for a pregnant woman was conducted for the first time in Uttar Pradesh to the best of our knowledge. Both mother and newborn are healthy.”

The 27-year-old patient came into the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, as a case of full-term pregnancy with a serious heart disease. She was referred to the KGMU by several hospitals of Uttarakhand owing to a life-threatening condition with pregnancy, said Dr Singh.

Mostly such patients collapse while going through active labour or after anaesthesia because their heart cannot tolerate major surgical procedures. She was refused surgery by various hospitals and referred to a higher centre.

Prof S.K. Singh of the department of cardiovascular and thoracic surgery (CVTS) said the delivery of a baby was a great challenge.

“She had high chances of dying during childbirth by C-section and heart correction surgery. After brainstorming by a multidisciplinary team (obstetricians, cardiac anaesthetists, and cardiac surgeons), it was decided to save the woman and her baby by doing Caesarean section and cardiac surgery in a single sitting,” he said.

–IANS

amita/dpb

Previous article
Popular Tamil comedian R Mayilsamy passes away at 57
Next article
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Saurashtra thrash Bengal by 9 wickets to clinch title
This May Also Interest You
News

Pranali unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in 'YRKKH'

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US