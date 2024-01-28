Woman officer Nisha Napit dies of heart attack in MP’s Dindori

HomeWorldHealth & LifestyleWoman officer Nisha Napit dies of heart attack in MP's Dindori

A woman officer, Nisha Napit, in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district reportedly died of cardiac arrest posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Shahpura tehsil in Dindori.

Bhopal, Jan 28 (IANS) A woman officer in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district reportedly died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. The deceased officer was identified as Nisha Napit, who was posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Shahpura tehsil in Dindori.

As per the information, around 3 p.m., Napit, who was at her official residence, felt acute pain in her chest. She was immediately rushed to a nearby community health center by her husband Manish Sharma, but did there a few hours later.

Upon getting to know of the shocking incident, senior officials from the district administration and police reached the community health centre. The police said that prima facie, it appears she died of cardiac arrest, however, the post-mortem report would make the cause of death clear.

Napit, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was married to Gwalior-based Sharma, and she was posted as SDM of Shahpur tehsil before the Assembly election last year.

