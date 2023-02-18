Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo motu cognisance of water contamination case in which three persons had died and more than 80 taken ill in Anapura village of Gurumathkal in Yadgir district of the state.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil ordered a probe, sources said, adding that he has also directed the officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a report.

Justice Patil has stated in his order, “According to Section 58 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, providing basic facilities and distributing clean drinking water is the basic responsibility of Village Panchayats. If officers fail to provide safe drinking water, it is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution for the citizens. Besides, according to Karnataka Lokayukta Act Section 2 (1) it is equivalent to mismanagement.”

Seeking a report on March 1, he said, “The concerned officers have shown negligence and failed to provide drinking water to Anapura villagers. Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Director for Drinking Water and Hygiene and Yadgir ZP CEO, Taluk Panchayat CEO and Anapura ZP President are directed to conduct spot inspection and submit comprehensive report on the issue.”

The Lokayukta has also directed to provide details of the officers responsible for the incident and steps taken for the treatment of the patients who had taken ill after consuming polluted water.

Three persons were dead and more than 80 were injured on February 15 after consuming polluted water. The incident had taken place following sewerage water getting mixed with the pipeline which supplied drinking water to the village.

–IANS

mka/shb/