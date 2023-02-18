scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo motu cognisance of water contamination case in which three persons had died and more than 80 taken ill in Anapura village of Gurumathkal in Yadgir district of the state.

Taking suo motu notice of the incident, Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil ordered a probe, sources said, adding that he has also directed the officials to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a report.

Justice Patil has stated in his order, “According to Section 58 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, providing basic facilities and distributing clean drinking water is the basic responsibility of Village Panchayats. If officers fail to provide safe drinking water, it is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution for the citizens. Besides, according to Karnataka Lokayukta Act Section 2 (1) it is equivalent to mismanagement.”

Seeking a report on March 1, he said, “The concerned officers have shown negligence and failed to provide drinking water to Anapura villagers. Chief Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Director for Drinking Water and Hygiene and Yadgir ZP CEO, Taluk Panchayat CEO and Anapura ZP President are directed to conduct spot inspection and submit comprehensive report on the issue.”

The Lokayukta has also directed to provide details of the officers responsible for the incident and steps taken for the treatment of the patients who had taken ill after consuming polluted water.

Three persons were dead and more than 80 were injured on February 15 after consuming polluted water. The incident had taken place following sewerage water getting mixed with the pipeline which supplied drinking water to the village.

–IANS

mka/shb/

Previous article
Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US