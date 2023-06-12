scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Your high-pitched voice may be in your genes

By Agency News Desk

London June 12 (IANS) An international team of researchers has identified mutations in a gene that influences the pitch of voices.

Speaking is one of the most characteristic human behaviours, and yet the genetic underpinnings of voice and speech are largely unknown.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, revealed the discovery of sequence variants in the gene ABCC9 that influence the pitch of voices.

The team led by deCODE genetics, the genomics company in Reykjavik, that carried out the investigation, combined speech recordings from almost 13,000 Icelanders with data, in the sequence of the genome, to search for common variants in ABCC9 that are associated with a higher-pitched voice.

The scientists found that ABCC9 variants are associated with higher voice pitch in both men and women.

The same sequence variants are also linked to higher pulse pressure, a cardiovascular risk factor, highlighting links between voice pitch and health-related traits.

In addition to voice pitch, the study investigated the genetics of vowel acoustics.

While vowel sounds such as ah or ee are clearly influenced by culture and context, the scientists found that such measures contain a heritable component, which likely has to do with the shape of the vocal tract and its effect on vowel sounds.

“This is the first time we know of a genetic variant that is really, truly affecting voice pitch” across a large population, Rosa Signy Gisladottir, a geneticist and linguist at deCODE Genetics was quoted as saying in a news article on Nature.

The findings shed new light on diversity in voice and speech and contribute to a better understanding of the human vocal system.

While how ABCC9 variants’ link with higher voice pitch isn’t clear, the team hypothesised that the gene ABCC9 contains instructions for making an ion channel that helps to ensure the proper functioning of the proteins collagen and elastin — the proteins which help stretch tissues in the body — a must for vocal cords to vibrate.

The increased heart conditions in such people may be due to the collagen and elastin, which while help heart muscles to move properly also can cause heart tissue to stiffen and malfunction if in higher quantity. This might also apply to the stretchy parts of vocal chords, Gisladottir was quoted as saying.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report
Next article
Special Olympics World Games 2023: Delhi HC allows Centre to allocate funds to Indian team
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wrestling mess: WFI elections on July 4, Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal to be Returning officer

Sports

Special Olympics World Games 2023: Delhi HC allows Centre to allocate funds to Indian team

Technology

Kids under 12 chose YouTube's video content over TikTok: Report

News

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

Technology

HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

News

Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death

Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US