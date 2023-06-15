scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldNews

6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

By Agency News Desk

Manila, June 15 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Batangas province in the northern Philippines on Thursday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 10.19 a.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 103 km, about 4 km southwest of Calatagan town, southwest of Manila, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tectonic quake could trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was also felt in Manila.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

–IANS

ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games
Next article
Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement
This May Also Interest You
Technology

OpenAI trained its AI models on YouTube data: Report

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Aditi Swami, 16, breaks U-18 compound World record in Colombia

Technology

Another US state bans kids from social media without parental consent

Technology

Paytm UPI SDK brings India's fastest UPI payments for merchant apps

News

Song Joong Ki welcomes a baby boy with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Sports

Indonesia Open: Srikanth upsets Lakshya to reach quarterfinals

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal twin in black in their airport look

Sports

ATP Libema Open: Sinner overcomes Bublik In 's-Hertogenbosch opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt’s comfy airport look is all hearts

News

New lawsuit against Bill Cosby by 9 women alleging sexual assault

Technology

Judge orders cops to evict Twitter from US office over unpaid rent

Technology

Twitter sued for $250 mn over 'wilful' music copyright infringement

Technology

Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Technology

Meta introduces text-based 'world chat' feature for Horizon Worlds

Sports

Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site in China

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watches to soon alert users of irregular heart rhythms

Technology

UN chief calls for stemming online hate, bolstering social cohesion

Technology

Will close down Facebook in India, Karnataka HC warns social media giant

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US