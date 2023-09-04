scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldNews

Goa: Italian DJ, his associate held for possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh

Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa has arrested one Italian DJ and his associate for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh

By Agency News Desk
Goa Italian DJ, his associate held for possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh pic courtesy news agency
Goa Italian DJ, his associate held for possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh pic courtesy news agency

Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa has arrested one Italian DJ and his associate for allegedly possessing drugs valued at Rs 50 lakh. Police said that the ANC team on Sunday arrested an ace Italian DJ named Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, 32, aka DJ Bobblehead residing at Assagao and his associate Neil Walter, 28, from Vagator and seized from their possession 50 grams of suspected LSD liquid valued at Rs 50 lakh and 50 grams of charas of Rs 25,000.

Police said that working on specific information, the ANC officials maintained discreet surveillance on the said Italian DJ and his movements and raided his room in Assagao.

“The accused Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, popularly known as DJ Bobblehead is one of the top names in the Psy party circuit and was working as a resident DJ in one of the popular night club in Vagator,” police said.

The police also suspect that the said contraband was brought by the DJ for sale and distribution during the events where the DJ was supposed to headline.

“We have seized 50 grams of charas from the possession of his accomplice Neil Walter who was also present with the DJ at his rented premises in Assagao,” police said.

Both the accused were produced before the Magistrate and remanded to 10-day police custody.

Police are further investigating the case.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nazara Tech to issue 14 lakh shares worth Rs 100 cr to Nikhil Kamath's firms
Next article
Judaiyaan poster out: Jiya Shankar hugs Abhishek Malhan in new poster
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US