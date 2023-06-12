scorecardresearch
Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Radio City has unveiled a vibrant new jingle ‘City Ki Nayi Vibe’, a modern rendition of the popular track ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, to captivate Gen Z.

The jingle was launched in Dubai at Radio City’s Business Titans event attended by Bollywood celebrities Suniel Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Kainaat Arora and Nimrat Kaur.

Understanding the pulse of its ever-evolving audience, Radio City crafted new station music to cater to the vivacious Gen Z audience who sought a coolness quotient in their experiences. The newly launched jingle has been designed to give the radio station a young, lively and fun-filled vibe that will strike a perfect chord with the audience across 39 markets.

With amazing energy, a contemporary sound, and an undeniable fun factor, the jingle promises to create an engaging and buoyant atmosphere.

Radio City’s CEO Ashit Kukian said: “Our new jingle is set to augment our brand identity of delivering the best music and content experience, allowing us to stay ahead of the curve in meaningful ways.”

Renowned singers Nikhita Gandhi and Divya Kumar have lent their captivating voices to the new jingle.

Nikhita, known for her superhit songs, expressed her excitement about being the voice of Radio City’s new station sound. She praised the jingle’s vibe and its perfect alignment with the aspirations and energy of young people.

Divya says the infectious new rendition of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ perfectly captures the essence of modernity and youthful vibrancy.

“I feel immensely privileged to have collaborated with Radio City and lend my voice to this project, as they constantly strive for excellence,” Divya said.

For its South Indian listeners, Radio City has on-boarded several singers such as Krithika Nelson, Nikita Gandhi and Jithin Raj for Tamil; Shashank Sheshagiri and Sangeetha Rajeev for Kannada; Lalasa Rachapudi and L.V. Revanth for Telugu.

Radio City will incorporate the new station sound across various marketing channels to maximise its reach and effectiveness. Additionally, the jingle will be leveraged on various digital platforms, including social media channels, streaming platforms and its website.

“We will leverage these channels to engage with our audience, create a buzz, and encourage user-generated content around the jingle through contests, promotions and hook step challenges,” Ashit said.

Ashit believes that the new jingle will reinforce Radio City’s position as a trendsetter in the realm of radio entertainment and solidify its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content.

Radio City hopes the jingle will generate excitement, increase engagement, and drive listenership. It aims to reinforce its position as India’s premier radio network through this launch.

