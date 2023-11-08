The extraordinary journey of T S Kalyanaraman

The autobiography of the iconic businessman, T S Kalyanaraman, the founder of Kalyan Jewellers, ‘The Golden Touch’, is set to be released across India in end November. It captures the inspirational journey of the man, who started his empire at the age of 46. Published by Penguin Random House India under Penguin Business imprint, currently on pre-order on e-commerce platforms.

The Golden Touch narrates an extremely personal account of the visionary with humble beginnings from Thrissur who set up one of the largest jewellery stores in the country – a Rs 25,000 crore behemoth employing over 8,000 people. It traces Kalyanaraman’s journey as an entrepreneur, touching upon his family’s business legacy that dates back to 1912 and moving forward to his personal experience of creating the brand – Kalyan Jewellers. He offers an elaborative perspective on daring to dream big, overcoming obstacles and building a successful homegrown business empire in a global environment.

Expressing his thoughts, T S Kalyanaraman said, “Through The Golden Touch, I intended to unveil the essence of Kalyan Jewellers’ narrative. This autobiography reflects my journey and the perseverance intrinsic to Indian entrepreneurship. I hope that readers find inspiration in the story of a small-town dreamer turned entrepreneur. The Golden Touch stands as a testament to the limitless possibilities in the world of Indian enterprise.”

Radhika Marwah, Executive Editor, Penguin Random House India, said, “Kalyan Jewellers is a ubiquitous brand, synonymous with festivity and value. It is a great pleasure to bring out the fascinating journey of how this behemoth was built and helmed by the inspiring figure of Mr Kalyanaraman.”

T S Kalyanaraman is the Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited & Chairman of Kalyan Developers.