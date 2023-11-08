scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldNews

The extraordinary journey of T S Kalyanaraman

By Editorial Desk
The extraordinary journey of T S Kalyanaraman
The Golden Touch | T S Kalyanaraman | Kalyan Jewellers

The autobiography of the iconic businessman, T S Kalyanaraman, the founder of Kalyan Jewellers, ‘The Golden Touch’, is set to be released across India in end November. It captures the inspirational journey of the man, who started his empire at the age of 46. Published by Penguin Random House India under Penguin Business imprint, currently on pre-order on e-commerce platforms.

The Golden Touch narrates an extremely personal account of the visionary with humble beginnings from Thrissur who set up one of the largest jewellery stores in the country – a Rs 25,000 crore behemoth employing over 8,000 people. It traces Kalyanaraman’s journey as an entrepreneur, touching upon his family’s business legacy that dates back to 1912 and moving forward to his personal experience of creating the brand – Kalyan Jewellers. He offers an elaborative perspective on daring to dream big, overcoming obstacles and building a successful homegrown business empire in a global environment.

Expressing his thoughts, T S Kalyanaraman said, “Through The Golden Touch, I intended to unveil the essence of Kalyan Jewellers’ narrative. This autobiography reflects my journey and the perseverance intrinsic to Indian entrepreneurship. I hope that readers find inspiration in the story of a small-town dreamer turned entrepreneur. The Golden Touch stands as a testament to the limitless possibilities in the world of Indian enterprise.”

Radhika Marwah, Executive Editor, Penguin Random House India, said, “Kalyan Jewellers is a ubiquitous brand, synonymous with festivity and value. It is a great pleasure to bring out the fascinating journey of how this behemoth was built and helmed by the inspiring figure of Mr Kalyanaraman.”

T S Kalyanaraman is the Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited & Chairman of Kalyan Developers.

0
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PT Usha: Very happy with the performance of golf players in Asian Games
Next article
Niharica Raizada ventures into Malayalam cinema with ‘Aadrika’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US